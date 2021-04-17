Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Edgerton City Council members tabled the approval for a conditional use permit for an interstate pole sign a their April 8 council meeting.

The pole would be placed on property at 32501 W. 200th Street.

Cliff Cole, Edgerton resident on Peppertree Road, said the pole would be in direct line of sight of his house.

The pole was approved by the planning commission at the March 9 meeting. The original application request had been made on February 5 from Moussa Sobaiti, owner of My Store III Inc., owner/operator of the On the Go Travel Center.

Cole said his family had been out of town in March for the original planning meetings for the truck stop pole, but his family had big concerns with the pole placement.

“Was there a report of them coming up with no objections by people effected,” he said. “It’s not just the sign itself but the blinking lights, and it didn’t include us in it.”

Cole said the sign was as close as possible to their house, and they had an issue with the eight second interval blinking lights.

Cole handed out pictures to council members of their house and the lights in the area that were shining into their house and through the blinds.

“We already have lights shine in our house,” he said. “We were always promised we would be protected, and I don’t see any study that has shown this.”

Cole said he suggests a shield be put up so his family doesn’t see the blinking lights.

“We are reasonable, but we want you to be as well,” he said.

Robin D’Angelo, KC Sign Express representative, said they only had to be 300 feet away minimum, and the Cole’s house was 1100 feet away.

D’Angelo said unlike street lights’ penetration, the acrylic faces and LED lights of this sign do not surround an area with light.

“It’s designed so truckers can see from the highway,” she said. “We can change the setting of the intervals, and it faces the interstate.”

D’Angelo said the Coles were Edgerton residents, and they wanted them to be happy.

Cole said they don’t want to see flashing lights outside their house.

D’Angelo said she would talk to the sign owner about putting a shield on the sign and the flashing light intervals.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said he wanted to know who was responsible for the sign.

D’Angelo said the owner is responsible for the upkeep, but the sign is sent from the factory where the owner can’t adjust the settings.

“We can change the settings, but the owner can’t,” she said.

Longanecker said he wanted to know if any studies had been done and referenced the 300 feet minimum distance for cities.

Cole said they weren’t in the city but the country.

Katee Smith, council member, said she wanted to know where the height of the sign was going to be, and if it were above the streetlights.

Longanecker said he wanted to know how the height of the sign would effect future developments in the area.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said they had never seen a site plan.

“A new owner can bring in. Whatever plans they want,” she said.

Smith said she wanted to know if there was a way to put in a shield for the sign.

“The Cole’s aren’t the only people in the neighborhood,” she said.

D’Angelo said they could probably put in a shield.

“No one showed up for public comment last month,” she said.

Linn said the Cole’s’ home was the only house in the neighborhood front facing towards Homestead Lane.

“The neighbors are rear facing with foliage and set further back,” she said. “Components are important, and there is difference seeing light on the horizon versus at your house.”

Don Roberts, mayor, said the discussion had already been through a public hearing process.

Cole said he thought the sign was going to perpendicular and not parallel to Homestead Lane.

“The sign is facing straight at our house,” he said.

Ron Cronus, council member, said he wanted to know why the sign code minimum was 300 feet, and if it had been tested or was the distance just an arbitrary designation.

D’Angelo said Edgerton City Code wasn’t but that is what other city ordinances require.

Cole said he didn’t think they had their best interests at heart.

“We are rural,” he said.

Longanecker said he wasn’t sure how it was going to fit and if there were any examples.

D’Angelo said the closest example was Wellsville.

Cole said the Wellsville sign was much smaller with 873 square feet.

Cronus said he wanted to know if D’Angelo was going to meet with the Cole family.

D’Angelo said she didn’t know why they had to go through a different proposal.

Cole said you could see the light shining down into their house in the pictures they had provided.

“I’m not a sign person,” he said. “I don’t know what all our options are.”

Josh Lewis, council member, said they should table the item.

“We should table this so we can figure out how to play this out between the sign company and the Coles,” he said.