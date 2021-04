Coach Brian McGee

On April 9 the boys’ team competed well at the Olathe Invitational, ultimately placing third overall. Only Mill Valley and Olathe East edged the Blazers by a few points.

1st place

Quenton Walion, 1600m, 4:19.98 NEW SCHOOL RECORD

Quenton Walion, 800m, 1:59.41

Ethan Reynolds, 200m, 22.07

2nd place

Storm Frazier, pole vault, 13-6

3rd place

John Ahsens, 100m, 11.20

Matt Limer, 300m hurdles, 41.82

4x400m relay: Jordan Kilonzo; E.Reynolds; Lucas Anderson; M.Limer 3:31.04