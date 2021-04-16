Coach Wesley Slavens

The Huskies Track and Field teams traveled across town to Wheatridge Middle School and competed against PRMS and WMS on April 5. Below are the results.

7th Grade Girls: 2nd place team (43 Points)

1st place finishers

Olivia Walion – 1600M (6:35.31)

Ana Hernandez – High Jump (3-10)

4×100 – Anna Fitzgibbons, Olivia O’Toole, Lana Bayles, Charlee Zemencik – (60.27)

2nd place finishers

Fitzgibbons – 400M (1:14.15)

Courtney Carter-New – High Jump (3-6)

Zemencik – Pole Vault (6-1)

Bayles – Long Jump (11-8.5)

4×200 – Hernandez, Julia Pemberton, Ashlyn Huff, Walion – (2:16.21)

4×400 – Pemberton, Huff, Hollie Mcnaney, Walion – (5:25.53)

Sprint Medley – Carter-New, Zemencik, O’Toole, Fitzgibbons – (2:16.53)

3rd place finishers

Madison Hobbs – Discus (53-3)

4th place finishers

Alyvia Kelly – Shot Put (22-2)

O’Toole – Long Jump (11-3.25)

Kaden Rushmeyer – Pole Vault (5-1)

Zemencik – 100M (15.52)

Pemberton – 800M (3:29.13)

7th Grade Boys: 2nd place team (47 Points)

1st place finishers

Syre Padilla – 100M (13.69), 400M (1:04.73)

Ethan Harralson – 200M (29.46)

Wyatt Gatlin – Long Jump (13-8)

4×200 – Harralson, Waylen Bell, Gatlin, Briggs Cunningham (1:58.95)

Sprint Medley – Padilla, Cunningham, Bell, Shawn McConnell (2:04.83)

2nd place finishers

McConnell – 800M (2:40.70), 1600M (5:43.42)

Brett Cassida – High Jump (4-8)

4×400 – Mason Hill, Jackson Hopkins, Cassida, Gatlin (5:02.93)

3rd place finishers

Padilla – High Jump (4-6)

4th place finishers:

Cunningham – High Jump (4-6)

Gatlin – 200M (30.22)

Bell – Long Jump (12-7.75)

8th Grade Girls: 1st place team (60.5 Points)

1st place finishers

Brielle Atwell – 100M (15.07)

Brileigh Hoedl – Shot Put (29-2.5)

Jaiden Jordan – 1600M (7:33.50), Pole Vault (6-0)

4×200 – Sophia Johnson, Maddie Carman, Jordan, Ellie Rhea (2:07.86)

4×400 – Carman, Libby Fry, Brileigh Hoedl, Meredith Lewis (5:30.00)

Sprint Medley – Rhea, Johnson, Romi Stubbs, Atwell (2:11.20)

2nd place finishers

Lewis – 800M (3:04.74), Pole Vault (5-0)

Addison Comstock – Shot Put (27-8), Discus (56-4)

Chloey Shippey – Long Jump (11-0)

Carman – 1600M (7:33.85)

4×100 – Stubbs, Atwell, Rhea, Johnson (57.90)

3rd place finishers

Atwell – 100M Hurdles (21.00)

4th place finishers

Fry – 400M (1:24.28), Long Jump (10-6.5)

Violet Hotel – High Jump (4-2)

8th Grade Boys: 3rd place team (33 Points)

1st place finishers

Robert Falkner – 1600M (5:36.57)

Blake Hunt – 3200M (14:00)

Isaiah Dole – High Jump (5-0)

2nd place finishers

Will Sloss – 800M (2:43.20)

Danny Wahl – 3200M (14:11.69)

Drew Watts – High Jump (4-8)

3rd place finishers:

Dole – 200M (29.75)

Sloss- 1600M (5:40.61)

Connor Postel – 3200M (14:55.55)

4th place finishers

Dole – 400M (1:05.23)