Coach Cassie Medina

The Wheatridge Mustangs hosted the Gardner Triangular on April 5. This was the first track meet for both seventh and eighth graders, and it was a great showcase of the Gardner middle school athletic talent.

First place finishers for the 7th grade girls were Elle Perez in the Shot Put with a throw of 25’8” and the Discus with a throw of 69’11”. Alison Turner was second place in the Shot Putn, and Clara Schneller was the third place finisher in the 1600m run. Fourth place finishers were Evelyn McKelvey in both the 200m dash and the 400m run, as well as Alison Turner in the Discus and Triela Kurkowski in the 1600m run.

The seventh grade boys team took third place with 13 pts. Event winners were Brayden Hinz in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 19.03. Second place finishers were the 4×100 Relay (Ogle, Johannes, Hinz, Lucas). Third place finishers were, Crue Lucas in the long jump, and Daniel Johannes in the shot put. Juan Sandoval took fourth place in the discus.

First place finishers for the eighth grade girls were Addy Holle in the High Jump with a height of 4’4”, Monae McFadden in the Long Jump with a distance of 11’2”, and Livia Chambers in the Discus with a throw of 60’2”.Second place finishers were Emmy Holle in the 400m dash, Nikki Claycamp in the 100m Hurdles, the 4×200 relay team (King, Carlisle, E Holle, Long), Jocelyn Carlisle in the Pole Vault (tied). Third place finishers were Addy Holle in the 400m dash, Hannah Hockman in Long Jump, Trinity Lewis in both the Shot Put and the Discus. Fourth place finishers were Nikki Claycamp in the 100m dash, Jocelyn Carlisle in the 100m Hurdles, Avry Graham in the 200m dash, Abigail Callahan in the Shot Put.

The eighth grade boys’ team won the meet with 70 pts. First place finishers were Jake Linden in the 100m dash with a time of 13.80, Jake Linden in the 200m dash 27.44, Jake Linden in the 100m hurdles with time of 18.20, Bryce Hinz in the 400 m run with a time of 1:05.14, Brayden Bohi in the 800m run with a time of 2:39.90, the 4x100m relay (Hilliard, Crum, Bojanksi, Linden) with a time of 51.55, and the 4x400m relay (McGill, Scherman, Stoops, Hinz) with a time of 4:27.24. Second place finishers were Isaac Crum in the 100m dash, Carson Stoops in the 1600m run, Bryce Hinz in the 100m hurdles, Isaac Crum in the long jump, the 4x200m relay (Dryden, Pemberton, Bojanski, Hilliard), and the Sprint Medley relay (Pemberton, Hamilton, Crum, Bohi). Third place finishers were Gavin McGill in the 400m, Bryce Hinz in the 800m, Carson Stoops in the 100m hurdles, Aidan Scherman in the high jump, and Joseph Brandtonies in the shot put. Fourth place finishers were Vaughn Pemperton in the 100m dash and the Long Jump, Brayden Bohi in the 1600m run, Hunter Dryden in the 100m hurdle, Gavin McGill in the high jump, Ashton Lang in the pole vault, and Anthony Ross in the shot put.