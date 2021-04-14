REQUEST FOR DESIGN TEAM QUALIFICATIONS

FOR GLENDELL ACRES PARK RENOVATION PROJECT

The City of Edgerton is seeking qualifications from interested firms to provide park planning and landscape architecture services related to the planning and development of the Glendell Acres Park Renovation Project. The current lay out of the park consists of ample green space, minimal play ground equipment, a small skate park and partial sidewalk connection to the surrounding neighborhoods. All of these amenities are aging and in need of repair, replacement or additional connectivity.

The Request for Qualifications may be examined in the City Clerk’s Office of Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. The Request for Qualifications is also available at the city’s website at http://www.edgertonks.org/city-government/business-with-city.aspx. A pre-submittal meeting will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Attendees will need to register by the deadline provided in RFQ. Edgerton staff and partners will provide a brief presentation of the project and answer questions. Responses must be submitted to the City of Edgerton prior to 4:00 PM on Monday, May 3, 2021. Completed Statements of Qualifications shall be sealed and clearly marked “Statement of Qualifications for Glendell Acres Park Renovation Project.” Any questions shall be directed to Kara Banks, Marketing and Communications Manager at (913) 893-6231 or [email protected]