The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest in a child pornography case.

On Wednesday, April 7, at approximately 8:10 p.m., KBI agents served an arrest warrant at on N. 4th St. in Wakeeney, Kan. Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child pornography, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The arrest occurred without incident.

The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred between November 2019 and June 2020. Dryden was employed as a lieutenant with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office until July 2020. When made aware of the allegations, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation, and immediately placed Dryden on administrative leave.

After his arrest, Dryden was booked into to the Graham County Jail. Bond was set at $750,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.