At approximately 8 a.m. April 12 the #JCSO Accident Investigation Team and Mobile Command Unit responded to a four vehicle crash at the intersection of 175th and Four Corners Road just West of Gardner.
As a result of the crash, one child was killed. One adult and two other children are being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The fatality and injuries were from the same vehicle.
The intersection is reopened to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
Fatality accident at 175th, Four Corners
