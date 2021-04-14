Coach Addison Lutchen

C team started off the week with two wins over Shawnee Mission South at home on April 9. It wasn’t the prettiest, but they pulled out the W.

Last night they played Blue Valley in a competitive double header. Karsen Schumaker did well on the mound in the first game. They started hot but hit a rut in the third inning. Rallying late, they ultimately fell 12-14 picking up their first loss on the season.

In the second game the girls really turned it around.

Some highlights:

Kenslee Troutman went five for five at the plate and made a big throw home from centerfield for an exciting out.

Grace Rieder stood strong on the mound and got a triple at the plate.

Maddie Trout went three for four on the night, including a deep hit to the fence.

Gabi Blazic was a wall behind the plate catching both games.

Final score of the second game was 16-6 for a Blazer W.

We’re learning and growing each day and I’m sure they’ll continue to improve as we move through our season, Addison Lutchen, coach said.