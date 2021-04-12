Michael Ray Manns

Michael Ray Manns, 55, of Gardner, passed away April 2, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center.

Michael was born Jan. 10, 1966 at Kansas City, Kan. to Charles David and Carol Ann (Anderson) Manns. He grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Truth Christian Academy, Lee’s Summit, Mo. He later lived in Hillsdale and Spring Hill; moving to Gardner in 2008. Michael worked as a salesman for Napa Auto Parts. He married Tina Graves April 6, 1990 in Paola, Kan. Michael enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father. Michael is survived by his wife, Tina, of the home; children: Zachary Manns, Olathe, and Melissa Manns, Independence, Mo.; his mother, Carol Manns, Shawnee; brothers, Kevin Manns, Climax Springs, Mo., David Manns, Shawnee; granddaughter, Torryn and two nieces.

Cremation. Service at a future date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.