Dick Perdue, 89, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on March 21, 2021. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on February 11, 1932, the first of six children born to Barney Leslie Perdue and Katherine Claudia La Rochelle Perdue.

The family lived in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to a farm west of Olathe and north of Gardner, Kansas. He loved his family and enjoyed the country. His grandparents, Arthur and Nellie Zents, were a large part of the family life and he greatly respected them. He loved to go fishing, persuading siblings to accompany him. Dick was a very hard worker. When young, he enjoyed participating in Future Farmers of America.

In 1950, he married Pauline Dana of a nearby farm family. Together they had six children: Janet (Al) Chriestenson, Vicky (Gary) Rothfus, Don Perdue, Diana (Scott) Nelson, Dean (Bev) Perdue, and Julie (Dan) Salisbury.

Dick enjoyed working on farms and he ran a gas station in Gardner, Kansas. He then worked at Western Auto in Mission, Kansas and for McCall’s gas stations before running his own Mission Skelly. He also enjoyed time selling realty for Century 21 and working for HyVee in Shawnee.

Dick was preceded in death by Pauline, by his granddaughter Alison Chriestenson Rue, by his daughter Janet Perdue Chriestenson, and by his sister Barbara Perdue Denny, all in 2020; he was also preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings Dorothy Perdue and Barney Perdue.

Dick will be sorely missed by his children, eighteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, sisters Sandra Smith of Olathe and Tavy (Gary) Luttrell of Lenexa, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held at 10 am on May 22nd at Olivet Baptist Church, 4901 Mission Road, Westwood, Kansas. Burial will be private at the cemetery in Gardner, Kansas.