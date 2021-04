Coach Addison Lutchen

The girls were really excited to finally take the field April 1 in Lawrence.

They ended up coming away with two wins (18-0, 18-0).

Some highlights of the night: Karsen Schumaker and Grace Rieder led us with excellent pitching, Aaliyah Moss had an in the park homer, and almost everyone scored at some point. This was a strong start to the season.