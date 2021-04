Two candidates have filed for the position of Gardner mayor, and one for city council.

At press time, Tory Roberts and Todd Winters, both current council members, have filed for position of mayor. Mark Baldwin, incumbent, has filed for council.

Several area positions are up for election this year, and filing deadline for those positions is June 1.

If there is a primary election, it will be Aug. 3, and the election will be Nov. 2, 2021.

The terms for mayors of both Edgerton and Gardner expire in 2022. Donald Roberts is Edgerton mayor, and Steve Shute is Gardner mayor. Shute announced on social media he would not file for re-election.

In Edgerton, council members are elected at large, and there are two positions up for election: Ron Conus and Josh Lewis. Both are four year terms.

In Gardner, two positions for at large positions are up for election: Randy Gregoryck and Mark Baldwin. Both are four year terms. At USD 231 four positions are up for election: district 2 for a two year unexpired term; and district 4, 5, and 6 for four year terms. Members currently serving in those positions are: Brandon Parks, Lana Sutton, Rob Shippy and Shawn Carlisle.

Complete information is available at jocoelection.org