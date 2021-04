About 79 Gardner employees have city cell phones at a cost of about $44,000 annually.

That’s about $3,690 per month or under $50 each per month.

At first glance that doesn’t seem like a bad cost, but we’re curious if the city audits usage or could negotiate a better price.

There’s no doubt some employees need cell phones. It’s a modern day must.

But as usage grows, it’s important the city monitor usage and try to maintain cost.