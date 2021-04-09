Coach Larry Ward
Congratulations to the GE Boys on winning the SM South meet; the girls finished in second, ahead of all the Shawnee Mission schools and Blue Valley High, but behind Olathe West. Medalists for GE were:
Kylie Moorehouse- 1st in 100, 2nd in 200 and 400, 3rd in 4×4 with Joy Haney and Hannah Phipps
Lauren Havlik- second in 100 Hurdles and 3rd in 300 hurdles
Bella Meili- third in 200 and 4×4
Emma Pembleton-second in shot
Kaira Mannio-second in Pole Vault
Lauren Mulwa- third in Javelin
Betsy Ross-third in High Jump