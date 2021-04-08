At approximately 2:10 a.m. the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on the train tracks just South of the intersection of W. 175th Street and Woodland Road in Spring Hill. A train collided with a parked truck that was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

The registered owner was later located elsewhere and found to be uninjured. No other injuries were reported. The truck was towed from the scene. Both vehicular and rail traffic have resumed as normal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

As this is the third train collision in the past two weeks, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wants to again urge the public to remain vigilant near train tracks and to always respect the warning signs.

If you have any questions, contact the JCSO PIO Shelby Colburn at 913-602-4297 or at [email protected]