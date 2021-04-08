Staff photo by Brandon Humble

Work has begun on tearing down the former Gardner Police Station.

Kaw Valley Companies was awarded the contract for $62,000 and are expected to have the demolition completed within 30 days, according to Kellen Headlee, public works director.

“The scope of the project is the removal of the old police station, including the foundation walls and floor slab, removal and cap on utilities and backfill,” Headlee said.

It is expected the property will be sold. “ The city council has not made a final determination, but based on previous discussions, the expectation is that the property will be sold for future development,” Headlee said.

The council voted to tear down the old building in June, 2019. At that time, it was estimated the needs assessment and police station demolition would cost the city an estimated $43,650, an item that was not included in the 2019 budget.

Gardner’s new Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Rd., was opened in July 2019 after Gardner voters approved $13.7 million in general obligation bonds.