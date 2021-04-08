Nita Whittington-Murillo, 41, passed away at Olathe Hospice House April 1, 2021.

Nita was born Jan. 28, 1980 to Ron Smith and Wanita Lee Henderson in Iola, Kan. Nita attended Gardner Edgerton High School while residing with her maternal grandmother, Bettie Whittington. She worked for Tri-County Newspapers, Inc. in many capacities including serving as editor of LaPresencia Latina, a Spanish language publication. She was a CNA, had a degree in case management and was manager of Betheseda in Gardner for 12 years; she was employee of the year several times. Nita had a warm personality and touched many hearts with the love and care she provided. She had an upbeat personality and was self sacrificing for others. She will be missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Nita is survived by her husband, Lupe Murillo, Olathe; beloved children: Salina Lopez, Moriah Murillo and Luis Murillo, of Gardner; twin sister Roni (Guy Krenger), Edgerton; brother Bobby Whittington, Louisiania, and sister Stacy Garza, Gardner; grandchildren Abel and Quintrel, many neices, nephews, extended family and “children of the heart.”

Private family service. Cremation; Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Diabetes Association.