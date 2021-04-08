Coach Derek Wilson

Both teams hosted Mill Valley last week

The JV had a rough night that ended with a 0-10 defeat.

“We had a hard time connecting passes and get any possession going,” said Derek Wilson, coach. “Defensively they played OK even with that many goals, but when we play defense for 80 straight minutes that is going to happen. They continue to work hard, are coachable and fight until the very end. As a coach that is all that we ever ask of them and I am proud of this groups heart and character.”

Varsity played their best offensive game yet against a team that was truly a quality opponent.

“We are starting to value possession of the ball, moving off the ball, switching the field and ultimately being more comfortable playing the game the right way,” Wilson said. “After a questionable PK, we went into half down 1-2. We are not a deep team and like the other games, we just wore down the last 25 minutes of the game.”

This group also continues to fight until the end even when you can visibly see them gassed, Wilson said. We ultimately fell 1-5 with Alyssa Rutherford assisting Kyndall Gordon for our goal.

“With so many new players and a new system we are still learning a lot about each other and how we want to play,” Wilson said. “We start three freshman with all three of them in the most important positions on the field. There is not a question in my mind we will continue to get better together and challenge any team that we play as the season progresses. This will be a team you don’t want to play at regionals!”