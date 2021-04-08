Photo courtesy of JOCO Sherrif

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on March 31, 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported train vs. car crash in Gardner. A white car, which was solely occupied, was struck as it crossed the tracks by a BNSF train at Waverly Road, just South of Old 56 Hwy.

The train traveled for half a mile before it came to a stop at S. Poplar. The driver did not survive his injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The victim has been identified as Sebastian Edward Joseph, DOB 4/29/97.

Gardner Police Department was the first agency to respond, but the JCSO is the investigating agency. The Accident Response Team, Crime Scene Investigators and the County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

This fatal train crash is unrelated to the fatal train crash in De Soto, but both tragedies serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to always be vigilant around train tracks.

Man struck by train near DeSoto

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on March 30, 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported train crash at the intersection of 82nd Street and Ottawa in De Soto involving a pedestrian. The Accident Response Team, Investigations, CSI, and the County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The victim of the fatal collision has been identified as James Colby King, DOB 8.21.75 of De Soto. His family has been notified of his death.

King was walking westbound on the side of the tracks when he was hit by a BNSF train traveling eastbound. At this time, the investigation has determined the collision to be an accident; no foul play is suspected.