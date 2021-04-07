Earth Day Network (EDN), the organizing body for Earth Day worldwide, has announced the theme of Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth.

Gardner Parks and Recreation will celebrate Earth Day from 10-12 a.m. on April 24, at the Gardner Greenway Corridor – Madison Street.

Families, organizations, church groups, and individuals of all ages are invited to be a part of this important event. After the group cleanup, Gardner Parks and Recreation welcomes participants to join us for a free hot dog lunch.

RSVP today by calling (913) 856-0936 or emailing [email protected]