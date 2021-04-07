Submitted photo

The season started out incredibly well with the Blazer boys and girls track and field teams combining for the collective program win at the Shawnee Mission South Relays on April 3.

Separately, the Blazer boys team placed first overall, and the girls squad took second. The Boys team battled back and forth throughout the meet against a very tough Blue Valley team. Ultimately, the Blazers finished four points ahead of the Tigers to claim the team victory.

Some outstanding performances:

1st place

Ethan Reynolds, 200m, 22.41. Currently ranked #1 in 6A

Quenton Walion, 1600m, 4:25.89. Currently ranked #2 in 6A

Quenton Walion, 800m, 2:05.28

4x100m – Lucas Anderson; E.Reynolds; Trot Wood; John Ahsens 43.91 Currently ranked #3 in 6A

2nd place

Matt Limer, 300m hurdles, 42.75. Currently ranked #6 in 6A

Carson Sander, Javelin, 161-11. Currently ranked #4 in 6A

John Ahsens, 100m, 11.42

4x400m relay – L.Anderson; M.Limer; Owen Massaro; Q.Walion 3:35.44. Currently ranked #3 in 6A.

3rd place

Storm Frazier, Pole Vault, 12-6

Owen Massaro, 1600m, 4:44.77

Final boys team standings

1. GEHS 143.5

2. Blue Valley 139.5

3. Olathe West 105

4. SM North 73.5

5. SM South 70.5

6. SM Northwest 58

7. SM East 53

8. SM West 46