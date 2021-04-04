Several area positions are up for election this year, and filing deadline for those positions is June 1.

If there is a primary election, it will be Aug. 3, and the primary will be Nov. 2, 2021.

The terms for mayors of both Edgerton and Gardner expire in 2022. Donald Roberts is Edgerton mayor, and Steve Shute is Gardner mayor.

In Edgerton, council members are elected at large, and there are two positions up for election: Ron Conus and Josh Lewis. Both are four year terms.

In Gardner, two positions for at large positions are up for election: Randy Gregoryck and Mark Baldwin. Both are four year terms.

At USD 231 four positions are up for election: district 2 for a two year unexpired term; and district 4, 5, and 6 for four year terms. Members currently serving in those positions are: Brandon Parks, Lana Sutton, Rob Shippy and Shawn Carlisle.

The GE school district last redrew boundary lines in 2017 when population growth caused an imbalance in voting district boundaries. The redrawn lines were done late, after the election office notified the district that boundaries were out of compliance.

To date, there has been no discussion regarding redrawing voting districts prior to the upcoming election, according to Ben Boothe, director of community relations. Boothe said the district’s demographer will discuss growth at the April board of education meeting.

Complete information is available at jocoelection.org