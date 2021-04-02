Currently Gardner has a drug testing policy that only requires those employees with a commercial drivers license to submit to random testing.

We agree it’s important that those who drive city-owned heavy equipment should be subject to random testing.

What we don’t understand is why the drug test policy is limited only to those with a CDL such as utility and maintenance workers.

If it is safety and liability the city is concerned with, it would make more sense to have a random testing policy for all employees; not just new hires and blue collar employees.

We’ve never been a big fan of mandatory, random drug testing, but if you’re going to have a policy, make it equal for all, or at least any employee who drives a city-provided vehicle: clerical, administrative and police.

Testing only new hires, and then not ever being subject to another random test, isn’t really a drug policy, it’s just smoke and mirrors.