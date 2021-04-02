ESTHER ‘JO’ FICKEN

Esther “Jo” Ficken, 91, of Olathe, KS passed away April 1, 2021 at Wellsville Retirement Community, Wellsville, KS. A Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 pm with visitation to follow at 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 7, 2020, at Bruce Funeral Home 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday April 8, 2021 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main Street, Gardner, KS.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ace #204, Overland Park, KS 66202 or Inspire Hospice, 11827 W 112 St. Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Jo was born in San Diego, California to Samuel and Esther Francis (Vannoy) Mattern. She grew up in San Diego then moved and graduated from high school in Los Angeles, CA. Jo married Albert E. Ficken on December 18, 1947 in Glendale, CA. They moved to the Kansas City area and lived in Olathe for 70 years. Jo worked for Olathe School District #233 as a Food Service Worker for many years. Jo was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Kansas Association of Family and Community Education, Gardner American Legion Auxiliary, and the Quilting Society of both St. Paul’s and Divine Mercy Parishes. She loved sewing, crafts, quilting and ceramics, often teaching quilting and ceramics classes. Jo will be dearly missed by her many family and friends.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; siblings: Grace Kramer, Marion “Buddy” Bennett, Myrtle Alicia Moyle, and Samuel F. Mattern, Jr. She is survived by children: Michael J. Ficken (Alice) Gardner, KS, Terrence “Terry” E. Ficken (Marlene) Gardner, KS and Robert A. Ficken (Traci) Olathe, KS; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.