Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

The varsity Blazers opened their season at home against the Indians of Shawnee Mission North March 23. The Blazers came out rusty in the first couple of innings but were able to overcome a 5-1 deficit to eventually defeat SMN by a score of 17-6.

Mitch Mauk got the win for the Blazers pitching three innings allowing one hit and one run. Offensively the Blazers bats caught fire and there were multiple players with more than one hit. The icing on the cake came in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Butash blasted a three run shot over the left field wall.