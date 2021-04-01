Photo courtesy of USD 231

Out of 14,000 submissions, Kyron Saunders, GEHS sophomore, has been selected as one of 156 semi-finalists in the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest sponsored by NASA. Semi-finalists represent their state or territory by participating in a series of Artemis Explorer sessions with NASA experts. On April 9, nine finalists (three from each grade division) will be selected to travel with a parent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center next summer to learn about lunar exploration. On May 19, one national winner will be announced from each grade division and they will receive a family trip to see the first Artemis rocket, the most powerful one in the world, test launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.