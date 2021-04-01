Coach Derek Wilson

The JV battled OW to start the season which was a great learning experience for them, according to Derek Wilson, coach. They played tough for the entire game regardless of the score or how tired they were.

It was the first game in a few years for many of them but they learned a lot about themselves and now know what they really need to work on, Wilson said. We had some good moments but some mistakes cost us in both halves for a 0-6 defeat. We have a good group of girls on the team, and it will be fun to watch them improve both individually and as a team throughout the year.

Varsity started off the season against a very strong OW team.

We have a lot of new pieces this year but the girls came out to play, Wilson said. Although we didn’t get much going offensively, our defense was aggressive and energized throughout the first half.

After being down 0-1 at halftime, we ran out of steam the second half with our low numbers, Wilson continued. The girls continued to battle hard but after a few mistakes we need to clean up we ultimately fell 0-4. There were so many positives to take out of this game, and I am excited to watch them grow as a team this year.

“Big shout out to Jaylyne Bell in her first game ever as a goaliem,” Wilson said. “She got thrown into a tough situation right off the bat, and I couldn’t have asked for more of her. She recorded 16 saves in her first game.”