Photos courtesy of JCFD#1

All three shifts spent time reviewing building construction with Chief Casey who oversees operations for Johnson County Fire District #1. The training included a classroom portion and then a field trip to a nearby construction site for hands on experience. Being familiar with construction is important because knowing the layout of a building can help firefighters better search for any potential victims who may be inside, quickly locate the fire to extinguish it, and other ways that better prepare crews in the event of a fire.