In lieu of a retirement dinner, USD 231 will honor last year’s and this year’s retirees during the May 3 board of education meeting.

Retirees should contact Ben Boothe, director of community relations, prior to May 3 with retirement plans.

“If you have already announced your retirement or planning to announce your retirement prior to May 3, please contact me directly so I can

share the next steps necessary to recognize your dedication to our students and the profession,” Boothe said. “If you are retiring but prefer not to be recognized, no further action is required.”