Legal Notice City of Olathe

CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

2022 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM (CDBG)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to all interested Olathe agencies, organizations, and individuals that the City of Olathe will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Olathe City Hall, 100 West Santa Fe Street to obtain ideas and proposals on public services, housing, public improvements, and/or community development needs and priorities for Olathe’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application.

Comments on the past performance of the program will also be encouraged at the hearing. All interested parties are invited to attend the hearing and express comments either orally or in writing.

A workshop will take place on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the Johnson County Sunset building in room 1070/75 located at 11811 S. Sunset Drive in Olathe, Kansas. If you plan to attend in person you must RSVP to [email protected] no later than Wednesday, April 7.

City of Olathe 2022 CDBG applications will be due by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14th, 2021. For more information, please contact Jessica Hotaling at [email protected] or 913-971-6267.