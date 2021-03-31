CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING A VACATION BY PLAT

FP21-0010

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 26th day of April, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Petition For Vacation.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the April 26, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Planning Commission, and the comments will be made part of the record for City Council. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

This public hearing is being held in regard to the vacation by plat of the following described dedicated alley and street right of way in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

Alley:

All of the 15.25-foot-wide Alleys lying in Block 34 of Olathe, a subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, lying in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 13 South, Range 23 East, containing 11,124 Square Feet or 0.2554 Acres, more or less.

Right of Way:

All of N. Water Street right of way, lying between Blocks 33 and 34, all as established in Olathe, a subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, lying in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 13 South, Range 23 East, described as follows:

BEGINNING at the Southeast corner of Block 34, Olathe, a subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas; thence North 00 degrees 49 minutes 46 seconds West, on the East line of said Block 34, a distance of 469.84 feet to the Northeast corner of said Block 34; thence North 89 degrees 08 minutes 50 seconds East, departing said East line, a distance of 60.00 feet to the Northwest corner of Block 33 of said Olathe; thence South 00 degrees 49 minutes 46 seconds East, on the West line of said Block 33, a distance 469.65 feet to the Southwest corner of said Block 33; thence South 88 degrees 58 minutes 20 seconds West, departing said West line, a distance of 60.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 28,185 Square Feet or 0.6470 Acres, more or less.

Location or Vicinity: Northeast corner of Chestnut Street & Santa Fe Street

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 26th day of March, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)