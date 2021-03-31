City of Olathe NB-1 City Project: 2-C-030-18

Johnson County SMP Project: MC-09-026

CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 10 a.m. local time, on April 15, 2021, for the construction of Upper Mill Creek (Prairie to Cedar) Stormwater Improvements, Project No. 2-C-030-18.

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at www.publicpurchase.com.

The work consists of the following:

Stormwater improvements located along Upper Mill Creek from Mulberry Street to Santa Fe Street, including the construction of three reinforced concrete haunched slab bridges at Poplar Street, Spruce Street, and Chestnut Street, channel grading and overbank grading, construction of retaining walls along Upper Mill Creek. Roadway improvements include the reconstruction of Poplar Street, Spruce Street, Chestnut Street, and Cherry Street within the project limits. Also included is installation of a pedestrian bridge, construction of a RFB, installation of new storm sewer, sanitary sewer, waterline, trail construction, lighting signing, riprap, tree planting, seeding and sodding. The work includes demolition of nine properties:

• 100 E Prairie Street

• 101 E Prairie Street

• 103 E Prairie Street

• 105 E Prairie Street

• 302 E Santa Fe Street

• 215 N Water Street

• 219 N Water Street

• 218 N Chestnut Street

• 219 E Poplar Street

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from www.publicpurchase.com. Only bids submitted electronically at www.publicpurchase.com will be accepted.

The following line items determined by the City will be included within the Schedule of Values for the Project. Each item shall be bid as noted, failure to do so may result in disqualification.

• No. 75 “Concrete for Seal Course (Set Price) (RFB)” shall be bid at $175.

• Nos. 132,148,164 “Permanent Casing (30″)(Set Price) (Poplar St Bridge, Spruce Street Bridge, Chestnut St Bridge)” shall be bid at $120.

• Nos. 133,149,165 “Sonic Test (Drilled Shaft)(Set Price) (Poplar St Bridge, Spruce Street Bridge, Chestnut St Bridge)” shall be bid at $1,800.

• No. 218 “Owner’s Allowance (Set Price)” shall be bid at $450,000.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be

included with the online bid submitted at www.publicpurchase.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within 48 hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY Brenda Long

City Clerk