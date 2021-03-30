Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Two chair yoga programs, one in-person and the other virtual, are being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District beginning in late February.

Chair Yoga and Chair Yoga Virtual are the names of the programs, which both aim to take yoga off the mat and onto a chair, incorporating breathing with movement while retaining all the benefits of yoga. Participants can use the chair for support if needed during standing poses. Both programs involve six 50-minute sessions.

To find of these programs online at JCPRD.com/Activities, browse first under 50 Plus and then under fitness & health and, look for the keyword “exercise.”

Two sessions of the in-person Chair Yoga class are being offered at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. One class will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays beginning April 6, while another will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning April 8. For either class, the cost for six 50-minute sessions is $47 per person for Johnson County residents or $51 for person for nonresidents.

Chair Yoga Virtual class will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays beginning April 6, but participants who are unable to attend class at the scheduled time can request a link to watch the recorded class at their convenience within 48 hours of receiving the link. The cost for six 50-minute sessions is $35 per person for Johnson County residents or $37 for person for nonresidents.

For more information or to register for any of these classes by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at JCPRD.com, click on “Activity Search,” and search for any of the activity numbers listed above.