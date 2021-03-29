Honoring district retirees

End-of-year preparations in order to recognize district retirees from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year. there are approximately 12 employees at this point.

The district plans to honor the retirees during a board of education meeting.

Teacher turnover and 2021-2022 staffing needs

In a typical year the district experiences a teacher turnover rate of approximately 10% percent or about 50-55 certified staff members. Although there are several weeks to go before the statutory deadline of June 4, 2021 for certified staff to resign great deal of resignations thus far (less than 10 total.

As continuity is very beneficial for students and colleagues, it is hoped this trend continues and only have a handful of teachers will need to be replaced, according to the district’s board report.

In addition to processing the recent resignations, discussions to estimate staffing needs for the 2021-2022 school year are in progress with each building principal and department administrator. These conversations take into consideration current student enrollment and instructional models,

It is assumed enrollment projections will rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Using the current data and factoring in the likelihood of a return to in-person learning for next year, there actually does not appear to be a great need to add classroom sections, at any level, for next year (this could change as we go through actual enrollment this spring/summer).

“Our preliminary data analysis and discussions do suggest the need for additional support staff (e.g., para educators, social workers, therapists, etc.),” according to the report. These requests will be carefully considered.

Finally, enrollment growth and the need to carry out additional safety/mitigation procedures puts higher demands on operations, custodial, nursing and nutrition services staff. One or two additions in these areas might be necessary, the report states.

GEYCP

GEYCP and GEHS continue working together to schedule a full slate of summer athletic camps for all ages. Once summer camp information is compiled, GEYCP will produce the summer athletic camp catalog, scheduled to be released early April with online enrollments to follow.

GEYCP has processed 33 proposals from district employees to teach classes this June. Once course offerings are approved, the 2021 Summer Enrichment catalog will be published and posted with online enrollments to follow.

The 2021 staff proposals are widely diverse, ranging from hiking to a tour through Italy’s culture, language and greatest cities.

GEYCP is also working with boys’ and girls’ basketball and girls’ volleyball to offer youth experience academies in the near future.

GEYCP currently has 129 students enrolled in two sessions of spring and summer driver’s education