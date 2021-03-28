Country music fans are in for a special treat at this year’s City of Gardner Independence Day Festival, which will feature two well-known artists in the industry – music sensation Dylan Scott and rising star Coffey Anderson.

With his powerhouse voice and deep resonating drawl, Scott serves as the event’s concert series headliner. He is known for his platinum-certified hits “My Girl” and “Hooked” and his latest EP, Nothing to Do Town, which debuted #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album sales chart and features his current hit “Nobody.”

He is also a 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominee for Best New Country Artist.

Before Scott takes the stage, up-and-coming artist Coffey Anderson will warm up the crowd by singing some of his most popular country-rock tunes, including “She’s Famous” and chart-topper “Mr. Red, White and Blue.”

Anderson is an internet success, garnering more than 500-million video views, showcasing his stellar voice and down-to-earth charisma, southern charm, and comedic personality. Fans will also recognize Anderson from his Netflix reality TV sitcom Country Ever After, costarring his wife Criscilla Crossland and their three children.

Other musical guests, to be announced, will open the event, starting at 4 p.m. at Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St., Gardner.

In addition to the concert, attendees can enjoy zip-lining, face painting, and various food vendors, with a fireworks show culminating the evening. The event is free and open to all ages.