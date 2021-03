Photo courtesy of the Spring Hill Chamber

Juan Some Grub food truck celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, March 21 in Spring Hill. This food truck is sister to both “The Juan and Only” and “Juan a Bite” Food trucks. Juan Some Grub serves items such as chicken and waffles, sticky chicky tacos and dessert waffles. It is owned by Tyler and Janette Dawson of Spring Hill and operated by Shelby Dawson.