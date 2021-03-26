Photo courtesy of USD 231

The Kansas Scholastic Press Association (KSPA) announced the regional contest winners, and GEHS students placed in several categories.

Sixteen categories allow students to work on creating photographs, videos, multimedia, illustrations and designs in advance of the February submission deadline. Using a prompt provided by KSPA, the students created their journalism and then submitted it online. Comments from judges are returned to advisers via email after the contest results are final.

Local students who placed are:

“Winter in the Heartland” photo contest: 4th place, Kendall Hill, sophomore

Public Service Announcement video: 1st place, Brennan Cook, sophomore. .

Sports promo video: 3rd place, Dylan Rankin, senior.; Gabe Rauer, senior.; Ben Pahls, sophomore.

First through six places go on to compete at the state level.