The Gardner Planning Commission recently approved the site plan for Wichita- based Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

The national fast-casual restaurant will sit on the northside of East Main Street at Cedar Street, between Sonic and QuikTrip. This popular chain specializes in cook-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard freshly churned throughout the day.

The scope of the restaurant includes a 3,100 square-foot building that will accommodate dine-in seating, an outdoor patio area, and drive-through service. Freddy’s expects to open for business by early winter.