CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Case Nos.: ZA2021-06, PP2021-02, FS2021-05, CU2021-02

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning, Preliminary Plat, Final Site Plan, and Conditional Use Permit applications of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

CY Edgerton, LLC, property owner of the property generally located at the southeast corner of Homestead Lane and 191st Street requests approval for a Rezoning, Preliminary Plat, Final Site Plan, and Conditional Use Permit for a cargo container storage lot on the following real property, as noted and described:

Book 5963, Page 691

A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, Johnson County, Kansas, More Particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter; Thence North 90° East, along the North line of said Northwest Quarter, a distance of 1035.25 feet, Thence South 0° East, a distance of 740.36 feet; Thence South 90° East, a distance of 282.28 feet; Thence South 0°18’01” West, a distance of 1914.73 feet to a point on the South line of said Northwest Quarter; Thence North 89°44’38” West a distance of 1291.75 feet to the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter, Thence North 0°20’27” West, a distance of 2649.33 feet, to the point beginning, containing 74.72 acres.

Also, Lot1, Final PLAT of C Y EDGERTON, part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas

AND EXCEPT:

QUITCLAIM DEED Book 201204, Page 001961

a tract of land in the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 15 South, Range 22 East of the 6th P.M., described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Quarter Section: First course, Thence on an assumed bearing of North 88°26’03” East, 300.63 feet along the South line of said Quarter Section; Second course, Thence North 01°49’33” West, 319.56 feet; Third course, Thence North 23°37’38” West 53.85 feet; Fourth course, Thence North 01°49’33” West, 2148.99 feet; Fifth course, Thence North 43°14’32” East, 102.62 feet; Sixth course, Thence North 88°10’23” East 666.09 feet to the West line of a tract of land described in a deed recorded in Book 3047, Page 6 in the Register of Deeds office. JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; Seventh course, Thence North 01°49’37” West, 30.00 feet along said West line; Eighth course, Thence North 88°10’23” East, 306.00 feet to the East line of said tract of land; Ninth course, Thence North 01°49’37” West 30.00 feet along said East line to the North line of said Quarte Section; Tenth course, Thence South 88°10’23” West, 1341.25 feet along said North line to the Northwest corner of said Quarter Section; Eleventh course, Thence South 02°10’09” East, 2649.70 feet along the West line of said Quarter Section to the point of beginning. The above described tract contains 19.00 acres, which includes 1.82 acres of existing right of way, resulting in an acquisition of 17.18 acres, more or less.

Dated this 24th day of March, 2021.

