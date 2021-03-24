Photo courtesy of JCPRD

A free lifeguard training class geared specifically for those who are interested in working for the Johnson County Park and Recreation District beginning on April 5.

JCPRD Lifeguard Training is a four-day co-ed class for ages 15 and older. This Blended Learning American Red Cross Lifeguarding class is intended for potential JCPRD employees only. If you do not wish to lifeguard for JCPRD, then this is not the class for you. In addition to registering for the program, please also fill out the Interest Form for Aquatic Jobs at https://www.jcprd.com/FormCenter/Aquatics-16/Lifeguard-Certification-Interest-Form-69

Classes will meet Monday through Thursday, April 5 through 8. The Monday class will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. via Zoom, while classes on the three other days will meet from at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center, 17251 W. 87th St., Lenexa.

This class is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at JCPRD.com, click on “Activity Search,” and look for activity number 9834.

The Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center is a 53,000-square-foot center state-of-the-art facility featuring an Olympic-sized competition pool with one large video board and two scoreboards, and two one-meter and two three-meter diving boards, as well as a 25-yard pool for training and non-competitive swimming. The Johnson County Park and Recreation District operates the facility in partnership with the school district.

