CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Case Nos.: PP2021-01, FS2021-04

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Plat and Final Site Plan applications of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Scott Uranich, applicant representative, for the property generally located at the northwest corner of Kill Creek Road and 213th Street requests approval for a Preliminary Plat and Final Site Plan on the following real property, as noted and described:

The North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence South 02°20’41” East, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 1,328.59 feet to the Southeast corner of the North Half of said Southwest Quarter; thence South 88°11’00” West, along the South line of the North Half of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 2,577.85 feet to the Southwest corner thereof; thence North 02°17’11” West, along the West line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 1,329.06 feet to the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence North 88°11’39” East, along the North line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 2,576.50 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 3,424,478 square feet or 78.615 acres, more or less.

Dated this 24th day of March, 2021.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021