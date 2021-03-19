Charles Meyer, Jr. 60, of Wellsville, passed away March 14, 2021 at his home. Rosary at 5:30 p.m. with the visitation from 6 – 8 p.m., March 19, 2021 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner (913) 856-7111. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. March 20, 2021 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner. Inurnment follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association of KC or Ascend Hospice. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Joe was born July 6, 1960 in Atlanta, Ga., to Helen (Deters) and Joseph Charles Meyer, Sr. He grew up in Gardner where he graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 1978. Joe earned his BS in Education from Baker University. He worked as a claims specialist for State Farm Insurance for 32 years. Joe met Carrie Klasing in the spring of 1992, and they were married on Feb. 12, 1994 in Ochos Rios, Jamaica. Twenty-four years ago, they made their home in Wellsville. Joe enjoyed family, hunting, coaching, outdoor sports, snow skiing, yard work and working in his shop. Joe will be dearly missed by family and friends. His infectious smile and personality touched the lives of everyone around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Kade Meyer. Joe is survived by his wife, Carrie, of the home; sons, Luke and Lance Meyer, both of Wellsville; siblings: Dennis and wife Diana Meyer, Olathe, Don and wife Paula Meyer, Gardner, Pam and husband Keith Kettner, Olathe, Debbie and husband Jerry Dinges, Gardner, and Mark and wife Stormy Meyer, Olathe, and many nieces and nephews.