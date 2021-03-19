Bonnie Lou Claar, 67, Spring Hill, Kan. passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home.

Bonnie was born November 9, 1953 in Kansas City, Mo to Euell Willard and Carol Sue (Orr) Scott. She grew up in Northeast Kansas City, Mo. She was a sprinter on the high school track team and played softball as a pitcher and short stop. In 1984, Bonnie moved her and her daughter, Marci, to Spring Hill, Ks. She worked for Sprint for nine years and later at Apria Health Care in records billing. Bonnie married Ronald Eugene Claar in Spring Hill, on March 13, 1993. They were just a few days shy, of what would have been their 28th wedding anniversary. Bonnie loved to bowl and would often win awards at bowling tournaments. She enjoyed being outdoors and living out in the country. Bonnie had a gift and passion to write poetry. It was one of the hobbies she enjoyed growing up. She had a soulful spirit when it came to music. She loved 70s throwback country music and was a big fan of Elvis. She was a devoted wife, courageous mother, loving sister, caring aunt, and an amazing friend!

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister Connie Scott.

She is survived by her husband Ron of the home; daughter Marci (Rob) Surls, Frisco, Tex, stepsons Ryan Matthew (Katie) Claar, Spring Hill, Kan and Justin John Claar, Spring Hill, Kan; siblings: Randy Scott, Belton, Mo, Linda Atchley and Cheryl Atchley both of Lebanon, Mo and grandchildren River, Kayla, Brooklynn and Cali, Mason.

A private family Celebration of Life and dinner will be held. Graveside services will be Saturday, March 27th at 3pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, Kan.