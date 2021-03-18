Photo courtesy of FD#1

This is the second year Fire District #1 of Johnson County has worked with students at Gardner Edgerton High School. March 10, students spent their day training on searching for and rescuing a downed firefighter. The students had their masks covered to simulate a dark smoky environment which in turn had to make them rely on each other with good communication. This is the 2nd year that our agency and the Gardner Edgerton School District have partnered together to host this program.