Construction began March 15 on Ridgeview Rd., from 143rd St. to 151st St.

The project will widen Ridgeview Rd. to three total lanes, with one being a dedicated center turn lane. Roundabouts will also be added to the Sheridan Bridge Ln. and Frontier Ln. intersections.

Please note the following construction timelines:

• March 15-22: Ridgeview Rd., from 143rd St. to Salem Ln., will be closed to all traffic. Ridgeview Rd., Salem Ln. to Sleepy Hollow Dr., will be closed to through traffic but will remain open for local traffic.

• March 22 through late summer: Ridgeview Rd., from 143rd St. to Sleepy Hollow Dr., will be closed to through traffic, but will remain open for local traffic.

• Late summer through the end of 2021: Ridgeview Rd., from 143rd St. to 151st St, will be closed to through traffic.

Visit OlatheKS.org/Ridgeview for more project details, construction timelines, and detour routes.