Shirley Ann Magee

Shirley Ann Magee, 85, Wellsville, Kan., passed away on Jan. 5, 2021 surrounded by family. Graveside service was Jan. 10 at Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgerton Food Bank, P.O. Box 95, Edgerton, Kan., 66021. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan., (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Shirley was born in Eldon, Mo. on Jan. 19, 1935 to Calaway and Anna Jane (Clark) Henderson. She grew up In Rosedale, Kan., and attended Rosedale High School. Shirley and Richard E. Magee were married in Rosedale on Oct. 20, 1951. She was a homemaker much of her life but also worked in security for the Jones Store on Metcalf Avenue for many years. Shirley loved her family, and especially loved dancing in the garage with her husband. She also enjoyed crafting, and fishing and cats both live and stuffed. She was a member of Edgerton United Methodist Church.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, and her sister, Eddyth Rhodes. She is survived by her children; Richard “Rick” Magee (Cheri) of Edgerton, Deborah (Mike) Ables of Roeland Park, Kan., John Magee (Karla) of Louisburg, Kan., 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Shirley will be deeply missed by her family and friends.