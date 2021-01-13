TO: THE RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

You are hereby notified that the governing body of the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “Issuer”) intends to repair, alter, extend, reconstruct, enlarge or improve the water and sewer system (the “System”) owned and operated by the Issuer, as follows:

Fire Hydrant Replacement (5-C-030-21 and 5-C-030-22): The Fire Hydrant Replacement Project prioritizes the replacement of outdated, obsolete or failed fire hydrants throughout the City.

Indian Creek I&I Point Repair Pilot Project (1-C-016-21): Repair of fifteen (15) individual sanitary sewer defects identified from CCTV inspections as moderate to severe infiltration sources which increase sanitary sewer flows, reducing system capacity and increasing treatment costs paid by the City to Johnson County Wastewater (JCW). These repairs will also reduce the risk of backups and overflows by removing extraneous flows from the sanitary sewer system. Repairs will consist of open excavation to replace the defective sections of main and include pre- and post-construction flow monitoring to quantify the flows reduced by these repairs.

Neighborhood Sanitary Sewer Improvements (1-R-100-21 and 1-R-100-22): Replacement of sanitary sewers determined by inspection and/or maintenance history to be in poor or failing condition, resulting in increased operations and maintenance costs, an increase of extraneous flows, backups, overflows, and potentially reduced system capacity.

Sanitary Sewer Manhole Lining (1-C-026-21 and 1-C-026-22): The spray lining of more than 360 sanitary sewer manholes located throughout the City identified through manhole asset inspection as being subject to excessive corrosion.

Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation (I&I) (1-R-000-21 and 1-R-000-22): Groundwater infiltration and storm water inflow (I&I) program will systematically rehabilitate and replace sanitary sewer lines and manholes which have been identified and prioritized from asset maintenance inspections with the goal to reduce the amount of I&I flow into the sanitary sewer systems.

Water Meter Replacement (5-C-015-21 and 5-C-015-22): The water meter replacement program would replace all 1,466 water meters that are reported as being past their useful life and in need of replacement.

Waterline Rehabilitation (5-R-000-21 and 5-R-000-22): Repair, replacement, and rehabilitation of waterlines as identified through the asset management condition assessment evaluation process. This process incorporates criticality of location, age, material, corrosive soils, number of breaks per mile, capacity and history of leaks.

(collectively, the “Projects”) at an estimated cost of $7,178,200.

In order to finance the Projects and related bond reserves and financing costs, the governing body of the Issuer further intends to issue water and sewer system revenue bonds, in an amount not to exceed $6,449,430 (the “Bonds”) in one or more series under the authority of K.S.A. 10-1201 et seq. (the “Act”). The Bonds will not be general obligations of the Issuer payable from taxation, but shall be payable only from

net revenues of the System. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to pay the costs of the Projects and related bond reserves and financing costs.

This Notice shall be published one time in the official newspaper of the Issuer, and if within fifteen (15) days after the date of said publication there shall be filed with the Clerk, a written protest against the Projects or the issuance of the Bonds, signed by not less than twenty per cent (20%) of the qualified electors of the City, then the governing body shall submit such proposed Projects and the proposed Bonds to the electors of the Issuer at a special election to be called for that purpose as provided by the Act. If no sufficient protest is filed within said period of time, the governing body shall proceed with the Projects and the issuance of the Bonds.

DATED: January 13, 2021.

ATTEST: /s/ John Bacon, Mayor

/s/ Brenda Long, City Clerk