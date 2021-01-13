IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY KANSAS

CIVIL DEPARTMENT

SPARK PROPERTIES GROUP, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

TITAN FISH ONE, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

Case No. 20CV02971

Division No. 6

Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 60

Title to Real Estate Involved

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to an Order of Sale issued and directed to me by the Clerk of the District Court of Johnson County, Kansas, pursuant to a judgment and decree rendered therein on October 27, 2020, in the above-captioned action, being Case No. 20CV02971, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand at the front door of the Johnson County Courthouse, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, on February 4, 2021, at the time of 10:00 A.M., the real estate generally located at 159th Street and Brentwood Street, Olathe, Kansas 66062, and more fully described in Paragraph 13 of Plaintiff’s Petition filed in this case, together with all fixtures and appurtenances thereto pertaining, to satisfy the Journal Entry of Consent Judgment in the above-entitled case. The sale is to be made without appraisement, and further subject to the approval of the Court.

_/s/ Calvin Hayden_____________________

Johnson County Sheriff

Respectfully submitted,

ROUSE FRETS WHITE GOSS

GENTILE RHODES, P.C.

By: /s/ Kenton E. Snow, Esq.

Kenton E. Snow KS# 15875

Philip D. Albrecht KS# 24239

5250 W. 116th Street, Suite 400

Leawood, Kansas 66211

(913) 387-1600 (Office)

(913) 928-6739 (Fax)

E-mail: [email protected]

[email protected]

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

