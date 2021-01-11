Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The Gardner City Council held their first meeting of 2021 testing their new AV system.

Steve Shute, mayor, presented a proclamation designating Jan. 18, 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day in The City of Gardner.

Shute said in years past the city had an interactive display residents could visit at city hall.

“I ask each one of us to go out and serve one another in the community,” he said. “Next year we will have a more spectacular display once the pandemic is over.”

Shute said he had asked that people remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Rich Melton, council member, requested the consent agenda item for authorizing the Southwest Johnson County Economic Development Corporation agreement and distribution of funds be pulled.

“It is a disservice to the consent agenda,” he said.

Melton said he had been hard on Greg Martinette, president, in the past. “In the last few years he has started to shine,” he said.

Randy Gregoryck, council member, said he agreed with Melton.

“It is investment with visible returns,” he said.

The consent agenda item passed. Funding for the EDC will come from transient guest tax revenue and the $90,000 for 2021was included in the approved 2021-2022 budget.

The council passed three agenda items with little to no discussion.

-The city adopted an ordinance for general obligation bonds of $1.5 million to pay the cost of water improvements for the Prairie Trace water improvements. The improvements include an extension of a water main and land acquisition from WaterOne’s existing point of service east of Prairie Trace to the southwest corner of 175th Street and Clare Road and South to the Southeast corner of the development.

-A contract for the Prairie Trace Sanitary Sewer Improvements passed. The contract with VF Anderson will not exceed $1,062,189.00 for the wastewater connection to the existing sanitary sewer system. The City had received nine bids for the project.

-A voluntary annexation of land adjacent to 16425 Lake Road 3 from land owner Thomas D. Porter. The land will expand the existing home at Gardner Lake. The original land is currently in city limits.