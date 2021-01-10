Installation of smart meters for Gardner customers continues on schedule.

At the Dec. 21 council meeting Gonz Garcia, utilities director, said the city is about 60 percent done with installation.

In October more than 2,200 smart meters had been installed, and all meters are expected to be replaced by Spring 2021.

At the council meeting, Tory Roberts, member, said the meters had been installed in her neighborhood, but there was no notification. Although the power isn’t out long, the disruption is when more people are home working or schooling.

Todd Winters, president, asked if there could be additional notification for neighborhoods.

The installation schedule is on the website, said Steve Shute, mayor. Those who are signed up for e mails receive a blast.

The schedule is also posted to the website so people will be aware, but unless residents visit the website they won’t know, said Mark Baldwin, member.

Smart meters record the consumption of water and electricity and provide the information directly to Gardner staff for monitoring and billing. It may also translate into cost savings to customers who can manage their consumption better.

Smart meters are being installed for all water and electric customers within Gardner.

The installation began in August, and the city contracted with NexGen for installation. The installer will arrive in a NexGen vehicle and have a Gardner identification badge. The installer will try to alert customers by knocking on doors or ringing the bell. There will be a brief service disruption during installation.